Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway

Tom Felton will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway starting November 11 for a 19-week run until March 22, 2026. This will be Felton’s Broadway debut and the first time an original Harry Potter cast member joins the stage production of Cursed Child. The play is set 19 years after the final novel, showing the grown-up characters sending their children to Hogwarts. “Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Felton said. “Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play.” (Variety)