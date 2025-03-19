Tom Cruise Spotted Spending Time With Ana de Armas Again

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were recently seen arriving at the London Heliport together, sparking new speculation about their relationship. However, sources again clarified that they are not romantically involved, but are collaborating on an upcoming project with director Doug Liman. The actors were previously spotted having what appeared to be a platonic dinner in London, emphasizing their professional connection over any romantic links. Nonetheless, speculation continues about their interactions and potential projects together, keeping fans curious but without definitive answers on their relationship status for the time being. (The Cut)