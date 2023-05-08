Tom Cruise, Meg Ryan, Michael J. Fox + More!

TOM CRUISE PAYS TRIBUTE TO KING CHARLES III DURING CORONATION CONCERT: Deadline reports that Tom Cruise honored King Charles III from the air on Sunday (May 7th) during the Coronation Concert. A video shows the Top Gun: Maverick star flying a plane as he says to cameras, “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”

MEG RYAN MAKES RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN SUPPORT OF MICHAEL J. FOX: According to People, Meg Ryan stepped out in public last week to support her friend, Michael J. Fox. The Sleepless in Seattle actress was photographed sitting on a couch alongside Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, at a screening for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City. She was last photographed six months ago in New York City ahead of her birthday.

ALEC BALDWIN LEAVES IRELAND BALDWIN OUT OF FAMILY APPRECIATION POST: Alec Baldwin is in hot water for an Instagram post he shared on Friday (May 5th), in which he honored the seven kids he shares with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. “Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be,” he captioned the post. People were quick to comment on the fact that Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with Kim Basinger, was not featured in the post. The 30 Rock actor shared a follow-up post with a photo of Ireland. “We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy,” he wrote.

JEREMY RENNER SHARES RECOVERY UPDATE FOLLOWING SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on Friday (May 5th) to update fans on his recovery following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Sharing a video of himself working out, the Avengers star wrote, “UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) . Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT).”

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS HE QUIT DRINKING FOLLOWING SCANDOVAL DRAMA: Amid all the Scandoval fallout, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval told fans at a Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance in Long Island that he’s “taking a little break” from alcohol. “Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ. “I’m just taking a little break for a second but, yeah, these are Heineken Zeros.”