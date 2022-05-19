Tom Cruise Likens His Stunt Work To Gene Kelly’s Dancing

Why does Tom Cruise risk his life to do his own stunts in Top Gun: Maverick?

According to Variety, the actor told a masterclass at the Canes Festival, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?’”

The 59-year-old actor said he’s always had a fascination with risk and added, “I always thought there’s something that I can do and I wanted to push the art form. I thought, ‘How can I immerse an audience into a movie with this kind of action? And how can I entertain them? What can I do?’”

Cruise also made it clear to the audience that he is a movie star, and that releasing Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 on Paramount+ during the coronavirus pandemic was “never going to happen.”

He said, “I love my audience. I make movies for audiences … I make movies for the big screen.”