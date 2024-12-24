Tom Cruise Hands Olympics Off To Los Angeles With Stunts, L.A. Music Stars (08/12)

Tom Cruise helped close out the 2024 Paris Olympics by rappelling down from the top of Stade de France to deliver the Olympic flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games. He received the flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnast Simone Biles, then rode a motorcycle through Paris before skydiving onto the Hollywood sign, where he passed the flag to Olympic cyclist Kate Courtney. She then rode through L.A. with some help from Olympians Michael Johnson and Jagger Eaton, before eventually making her way to Venice Beach to catch performances by L.A. natives the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg. (People)