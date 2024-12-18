Tom Cruise Gets Top U.S Navy Honor For Boosting The Military In Film

Tom Cruise received the U.S. Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award for his significant impact on naval and marine efforts through his work in the entertainment industry. “I admire all of the servicemen and women,” Cruise said. “I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women.” The navy credited Cruise with enhancing public awareness of military personnel and their sacrifices, notably with the success of Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick, Born On The Fourth Of July, A Few Good Men, and the Mission: Impossible franchise. (AP)