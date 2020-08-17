Tom Cruise Bans Co-Stars From Running Near Him

Tom Cruise seems like a complicated guy. The mysterious Scientologist and onscreen hero’s personal life has long been the subject of fascination, and weird reports have trickled out over his decades in the spotlight about his personal tics, none of which can really be verified.

The latest? He doesn’t let anyone run on-screen with him. Annabelle Wallis tells The Hollywood Reporter of starring with him in 2017’s The Mummy: “I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen [with me],’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner.’ So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it.”

She says: “It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise.”

The action star is known for doing his own stunts. For 2018’s Mission: Impossible—Fallout alone, the 58-year-old performed a HALO (high altitude low opening) jump, which required a skydive from 25,000 feet with a parachute opening at below 3,000 feet.

Next up, he’s literally headed to space to film a movie, according to NASA.