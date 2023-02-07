Tom Brady, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Mila Kunis + More!

TOM BRADY POSTS UNDERWEAR SELFIE FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM GISELE BUNDCHEN: Tom Brady shared a thirst trap to his social media pages on Monday (February 6th), showing himself sitting on the side of a bed in nothing but his underwear. The former NFL quarterback told fans back in June that he would recreate some of the models’ underwear photos from his Brady Brand clothing line if a post got 40,000 likes. “Did I do it right?” he captioned the post. This comes just days after he announced he was retiring from football “for good,” and after he divorced Gisele Bundchen in October of 2022.

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS’ MOTHER REACTS TO GRAMMYS IN MEMORIAM SEGMENT: People reports that Connie Boss Alexander, the mother of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (February 5th) to react to seeing her son featured in the In Memoriam segment of the 2023 GRAMMYs. “It will never seem real,” she wrote. “I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!”

MILA KUNIS ALSO THINKS ASHTON KUTCHER AND REESE WITHERSPOON LOOKED AWKWARD TOGETHER ON THE RED CARPET: While promoting their new movie Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon did not bring the heat. Many Twitter users made fun of their lackluster red-carpet photos. One person joked, “get a room omg!!!” Another wrote, “actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s school of promotion cause…what is this.” Witherspoon told Today that Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis also thought they looked “awkward” together. “She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon said. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ … It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

T.J. HOLMES IS SPOTTED JEWELRY SHOPPING AHEAD OF AMY ROBACH’S BIRTHDAY: According to Entertainment Tonight, former GMA3 host T.J. Holmes was spotted shopping for jewelry at David Yurman and Tiffany & Co. over the weekend, just ahead of Amy Robach’s 50th birthday Monday (February 6th). He was reportedly looking at gold rings and necklaces and left Tiffany & Co. with a blue shopping bag.