Tom Brady Sends Jane Fonda Flowers Following Her Shoulder Replacement Surgery

Tom Brady and Jane Fonda haven’t met in person yet, but that didn’t stop Brady from extending his sympathies after Fonda had shoulder replacement surgery.

“He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced. I think it’s going to last forever … the shoulder and the orchids,” Fonda said Saturday (March 12th) at the Lo Máximo Awards in Los Angeles.

Lily Tomlin chimed in, saying, “I’m gonna get my shoulder replaced so he’ll send me some.”

Fonda and Tomlin are set to star in the upcoming film Brady, along with Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Brady will produce and star in the film, which is based on a true story about four New England Patriots fans who embarked on a road trip to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

“Tom Brady phoned her to tell her he was trying to make a movie about them. And it’s just really delightful to see. It was wonderful. And so we look like your typical Tom Brady fan,” Tomlin said.

“And we’re in our 80s,” said Fonda.

Tomlin added, “80 for Brady.”

Brady announced last month that he’s retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. He has previously appeared onscreen in titles such as Stuck On You, Entourage, and Ted 2.