Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Jennifer Lopez + More!

TOM BRADY ATTENDS ROBERT KRAFT’S WEDDING BY HIMSELF: According to Page Six, Tom Brady flew solo when he attended Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg’s surprise wedding on Friday (October 14th). This comes after it was reported last week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Gisele Bundchen have both hired divorce lawyers.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK MAKE THEIR RED-CARPET DEBUT AS A MARRIED COUPLE: Page Six reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 show on Thursday (October 13th). The couple wore all-black Ralph Lauren outfits to the event in San Marino, California.

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS CELEBRATE THEIR SON’S WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP WIN: According to People, Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos visited their son Joaquin at the University of Michigan over the weekend. The university’s wrestling team, which Joaquin is on, was honored during a football game Saturday (October 15th) for winning the 2022 Big Ten championship in March. “Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE #team100 #bigtenchamps #wrestling,” Ripa captioned a photo of the three family members celebrating on Instagram.

MONIQUE SAMUELS AND CHRIS SAMUELS ARE SEPARATING: People reports that after 10 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are going their separate ways. In July, Monique opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Chris. “People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage. Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place,” she said.