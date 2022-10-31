Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Announce Divorce

After it was reported for weeks that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were having “marital issues,” the pair took to their Instagram stories on Friday (October 28th) to confirm reports that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bundchen wrote. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” She also shared that though they have “grown apart,” she wishes “the best for Tom always.”

For his part, Brady wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.” He added that they will continue to “work together as parents.”