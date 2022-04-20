Tokyo Toni, Zoe Kravitz, Timothee Chalamet + More!

BLAC CHYNA’S MOM TEARS APART THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY ON INSTAGRAM LIVE: Page Six reports that Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, went live on Instagram Monday (April 18th) to make fun of the Kardashian-Jenner family after seeing them in court. Toni said the women “looked scary” in real life, and that “Khloé was shaking her f–king head off everything every juror said .” Toni said, “You all right, bitch? Did you have some Xanax or something before you got there, bitch?” She went on to make fun of Kris Jenner as well, saying she was “old and decrepit,” comparing her to “the little man on the tricycle” from the movie Saw.

ZOE KRAVITZ AND CHANNING TATUM ARE SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS IN LONDON: E! News reports that “Zanning” is still going strong. Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were seen holding hands on Sunday (April 17th) in London, where Tatum is filming the third installment of Magic Mike. An eyewitness told the publication they were “enjoying each other’s company” and described them as “happy-go-lucky.”

SARAH TALABI COMMENTS ON TIMOTHEE CHALAMET ROMANCE RUMORS: According to Page Six, model and influencer Sarah Talabi confirmed that she was the woman seen next to Timothee Chalamet in some Coachella photos currently making the rounds. When asked about the rumors that the pair were kissing, Talabi had the perfect response. “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.” The model added, “I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”

OL PARKER IS SEEN WITHOUT HIS WEDDING RING AFTER THANDIWE NEWTON LEAVES MAGIC MIKE 3: People reports that Thandiwe Newton’s husband, Ol Parker, was spotted without his wedding ring on Tuesday (April 19th), following Newton’s departure from Magic Mike’s Last Dance in order to “deal with family matters.” On Friday (April 15th), a spokesperson for Warner Bros. announced that Salma Hayek would be replacing Newton in the film.