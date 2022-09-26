Todd Bridges, Sylvester Stallone, Hilaria Baldwin + More!

TODD BRIDGES MARRIES BETTIJO B. HIRSCHI: People reports that Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges married designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Wednesday (September 21st) at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges told the publication the ceremony involved “just our closest friends and family,” and that he was excited to marry “somebody that I’m madly in love with.” The Everybody Hates Chris actor also shared that the pair met in March. “We met through a friend that I’ve known for a long time named Mandy. I was supposed to actually be setting her up with someone else, but it didn’t go that way. When I met her, I was like, ‘I’m not going to set her up with anyone else. I want her for myself,’ ” he said.

SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN ARE BACK TOGETHER: One month after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, multiple outlets report that the pair have decided to get back together. A spokesperson for Stallone told Page Six, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

HILARIA AND ALEC BALDWIN WELCOME 7TH BABY TOGETHER: Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to her 7th baby with Alec Baldwin. Sharing the news on Instagram Saturday (September 24th), Hilaria wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena.”

CLAYTON ECHARD AND SUSIE EVANS BREAK UP: On Friday (September 23rd), Bachelor stars Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announced in a joint statement that they are splitting up. “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways,” they wrote. “We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand. But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain.”