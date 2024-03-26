‘Titanic’ Door That Saved Kate Winslet Sells For $718,750

The iconic “door” from the movie Titanic, which saved Kate Winslet’s character Rose and sealed Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack’s fate, has been sold for a staggering $718,750 at a recent event by Heritage Auctions.

This prop fetched the highest amount among other famous items like Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and Jack Nicholson’s ax from The Shining. The auction clarified that the item referred to as a door was actually part of the door frame above the ship’s first-class lounge entrance. Additionally, Winslet’s chiffon dress from the film’s final act was sold for $125,000.

The debate among fans about whether both characters could have fit on the panel continues, with director James Cameron stating that while Jack might have lived, his character’s actions aligned with his protective nature towards Rose.