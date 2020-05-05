Tina Fey Sets Star-Studded Coronavirus Telethon

Tina Fey has signed on to host Rise Up New York!, a telethon to help with the city’s response to coronavirus. The star-studded event will feature appearances from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah and New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms. Plus, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Sting and others.

The virtual hourlong telethon will raise funds for Robin Hood’s relief and recovery efforts, and will go toward food, shelter, financial assistance, health care, legal services, education and more.

Rise Up New York! will air Monday, May 11th at 7 pm on local broadcast networks in New York City, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, CNBC and on iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations.