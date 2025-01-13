Timothée Chalamet Set As ‘SNL’ Host & Musical Guest On January 25

Timothée Chalamet is set to host and perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 25th, marking his third time hosting the show and his first musical performance. He’ll be the first non-professional singer to perform on the show in over 30 years. This comes after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his role as music legend Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown. Prior to Chalamet’s appearance, Dave Chappelle will host SNL on January 18th, with GloRilla as the musical guest. The hosting announcements are part of the lead-up to SNL’s 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, including a live primetime special and docuseries later this month. (THR)