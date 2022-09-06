Timothee Chalamet Says It’s ‘Tough To Be Alive’ In The Social Media Era

Timothee Chalamet said in a press conference that it’s “tough to be alive” in an era defined by social media.

According to E! News, the Bones and All star said, “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged.”

He added that “it was a relief” to play a character in a time long before platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram existed, saying, “Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now.”