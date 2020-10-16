Timothee Chalamet Admits Being ‘Embarrassed’ About Lily-Rose Depp Yacht Pics

Timothée Chalamet graces GQ’s latest cover, and inside, he opens up about some of his regrets. The 24-year-old confessed that the viral paparazzi shots of himself and his then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp, taken of them making out on a yacht in Capri in 2019 were pretty embarrassing.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Chalamet tells the magazine of his day with Depp. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?”

The images went viral, with many thinking it was a PR stunt and making it all kinds of personal judgments. The pair has since split, and now, Chalamet says he is trying to find his way during the pandemic, staying positive.

Zendaya told GQ of Chalamet’s laid-back, upbeat vibe: “His positive energy is infectious. He really is so much fun to be around. We have very similar humor, and we can keep a joke going for a long time, but when the cameras start rolling and it’s time to work, you can see it’s game time, and he just taps into this brilliant intensity. It’s awesome to witness.”

Chalamet is also taking action in political movements followed the murder of George Floyd.

“This idea,” he said, “that power is the mass body politic organized—and how many bodies can you get together—that makes sense to me.” He added: “With a mask, a hood, a hat, glasses—my face is deleted,” he explained, “and I’m literally presenting a physical form, you know? People might find it disingenuous, but I found it really grounding. It was Oh s**t, I don’t feel out of place—and yet I haven’t been in a crowd like this for years.”

Chalamet added: “After a day of protests. I’d ask friends if they ‘felt good.’ If we do, is it a good thing to feel good, or does that mean we’re doing it for the wrong reasons? How much do I want to put on social media? Is it a virtue signal to put it on social media? But all social media is performative, right?”