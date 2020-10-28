Tim Curry, Wilmer Valderrama, and more to Host Virtual Rocky Horror Screening on Halloween

Get ready to scream at your screen this Halloween – the incomparable Tim Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show, is hosting a screening on the film, just in time for Halloween. The screening has meaning, though: it will benefit the Wisconsin Democratic party—a battleground state in the upcoming election. He will also be joined by an all-star cast, including Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, and David Arquette. This is one of the first appearances for Curry since he suffered a stroke in 2013. Curry says he has been doing well, relying on his sense of humor to help him through the difficult times.