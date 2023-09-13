Tim Burton Says Witnessing AI Replicate His Animation Style Is ‘Disturbing’

Tim Burton is sharing his reaction when it comes to the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, BuzzFeed asked AI to “Tim Burton-ize” Disney movies such as Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and The Princess and the Frog.

“They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!” the Corpse Bride director told The Independent in a recent interview. “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

He added, “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are both currently fighting for protections from AI. “When you have a combination of Wall Street, greed, technology, and whizz kids that I am not seeing exemplify a great deal of empathy – it’s a deadly cocktail, in my opinion. And I don’t want us to have to drink that poison anymore,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in August, according to Deadline.