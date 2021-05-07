TikTok User Shares FaceTime Call With Matthew Perry

Another TikTok user has gone viral for posting a message from a celebrity match on Raya.

Days after Nivine Jay gained notoriety for posting a video of Ben Affleck, 20-year-old Kate Haralson shared a clip of her FaceTime call with Matthew Perry.

Haralson told Page Six, “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

The Los Angeles-based personal assistant says she was only 19 when she matched with Perry, now 51. She claims that at one point during the conversation he made her uncomfortable by asking if he is older than her dad. (He is, but only by one year.)

Haralson, who posted the video on her TikTok account @kittynichole, ended up taking the ideo down within less than 24 hours of posting because she “did feel a little bit bad” because the Friends actor really was a “nice guy”.