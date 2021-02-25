Tiger Woods Won't Face Criminal Charges For Car Crash

During a Facebook Live chat, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Tiger Woods won't be facing any charges for the crash that happened on Tuesday (February 23rd).

According to The NY Post, he said, “This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately.” Villanueva said Woods could eventually be cited for inattentive driving, but that would be an infraction, not a misdemeanor.

As previously reported, Woods was driving on Hawthorne Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle.

On Tuesday night (February 23rd), it was reported that Tiger was “awake and responsive” after undergoing emergency surgery on his legs. Tiger released an official statement to his Twitter account, saying that he suffered “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula” in the accident. His ankle was shattered as well.