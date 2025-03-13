Tiger Woods Biopic Set At Amazon MGM With The Obamas To Produce

Amazon MGM is developing a biographical drama about Tiger Woods, with Barack and Michelle Obama’s company Higher Ground potentially producing. Adapted from Kevin Cook’s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played, the film will focus on Woods’ journey from child prodigy to golf superstar, with King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green set to direct. The movie will highlight his professional achievements, including 15 major championship wins and 82 PGA Tour victories. Woods’ extramarital affairs, sponsorships losses, legal troubles reportedly won’t be covered. HBO’s docuseries Tiger has previously explored Woods’ life story. (Variety)