Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup With Common ‘Wasn’t Mutual’

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her breakup with the musician Common during a recent interview with The Washington Post. The pair dated for a little over a year between 2020 and 2021.

The Haunted Mansion actress told the outlet their relationship was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had.” She also shared that she felt “safest” with the “Come Close” singer—“out of all the relationships” she’s had.

As for the breakup, the Girls Trip star said “It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

In 2021, Common made it seem like the breakup was mutual. He told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship. Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do.”

In response to these comments, Haddish said, “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.'”