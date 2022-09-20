Tiffany Haddish Reaches Settlement With Accusers

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly reached a settlement with the two siblings that accused her of abuse. As previously reported, the two siblings claimed that they starred in two separate comedy skits with Haddish and Aries Spears when they were minors that were inappropriate. In one video, Spears portrayed a pedophile that lusted after a seven-year-old boy. Both Haddish and Spears called the case a “shakedown.”

According to RadarOnline, Haddish and her accusers “worked out the deal privately,” adding that they have also “blocked the public from seeing the original complaint.” It was said to have been Haddish’s decision to take this to federal court where documents were sealed due to “several photographs of a minor John in an undressed state.”

Details regarding the amount of the settlement has not been revealed.