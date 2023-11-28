Tiffany Haddish Plans To ‘Get Some Help’ Following Second DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish addressed her DUI arrest over the weekend while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (November 27th). The Girls Trip actor said she intends to “get some help” following the incident.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she told the outlet. Haddish also declared, “This will never happen again.”

The Night School actor’s arrest in Beverly Hills on Friday (November 24th) marked her second DUI arrest in two years. She was arrested on similar charges in Atlanta in January of 2022, having reportedly fallen asleep behind the wheel on both occasions.