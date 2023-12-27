Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Her Recent DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish addressed her recent DUI arrest in Beverly Hills while doing a stand-up routine at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Monday (December 25th).

“You ain’t lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y’all,” the Haunted Mansion actor joked. “If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice.”

Last month, Haddish received her second DUI in two years—after she reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel. The Night School actor told Entertainment Tonight not long afterwards that she’s “going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” She added, “This will never happen again.”