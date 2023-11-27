Tiffany Haddish Is Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday morning (November 24th) in Beverly Hills, California. The Haunted Mansion actor reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel on Beverly Drive. Deadline reports that her car was stopped but that the engine was still running.

This comes after Haddish was arrested in Atlanta last year on similar charges. The Night School actor later addressed her arrest at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California. When an audience member asked her, “What happened last night?” Haddish replied, “Ah, damn. You tell me. I don’t know.”

She then told a joke similar to one she told last year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform … God answered my prayers,” she said. “Because God believes in me.”