Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia on Friday (January 14th) for a DUI after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said that the comedian was taken into custody by Peachtree City police at around 4 a.m.

Police were responding to a call of a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers had a description of her car and were keeping an eye out for her when they spotted Haddish pulling into a neighborhood.

She was stopped and arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

Police believe she had smoked marijuana prior to her arrest.

She posted $1,666 bail and bonded out at around 6:30 a.m.

It’s worth noting that Haddish had one of the more entertaining and joyous mugshots.

TIFFANY HADDISH SPEAKS ON BOB SAGET

Tiffany Haddish has spoken on her experience with the late Bob Saget.

While speaking with Extra TV, Haddish said, “My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses.”

She continued, “My first memory of him is when he came into the comedy camp and I got on stage and to tell some of my jokes. He goes, ‘Good, that’s good. Now keep the time…’ Like, stick to time.”

Haddish said she had went over her three-minute limit, adding, “I was going over the time… I wanted to tell my whole story.”