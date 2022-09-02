Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Face Child Abuse Allegations

Reports say that comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her brother into performing inappropriate sexually suggestive acts in sketches. According to TMZ, the two unidentiied silings, going by Jane Doe and John Doe, have claimed that they’ve been traumatized for life ater the experience — which occured when they were minors. The boy also claimed that he was molested by both defendants.

Jane Doe claimed that her brother was barley 7 when “Aunty Tiff” brought him to a home where she and Spears molested him while filming a Funny or Die video titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.” In the suit, the siblings said they met Haddish through their mother who was friends with Haddish, adding that the Funny or Die video featuring John Doe was published online when he was too young to consent.

Jane Doe said that the incident has ruined her dating lie and that she is afraid to be “led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down.”

TIFFANY HADDISH’S ATTORNEY RELEASES A STATEMENT

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish’s attorney Andrew Bretler denied the allegations, claiming the suit is an extortion attempt. He also claimed that the plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to “assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

He said, “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”