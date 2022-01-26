Tiffany Haddish Addresses Her DUI Arrest

Nearly two weeks after Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia, the Emmy-winning comedian appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When asked about her run-in with the law, Haddish said, “I can say this, Jimmy [Fallon]…I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four—in uniform.”

She continued, “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Haddish also commented on the grief she’s been experiencing lately, as she recently lost her grandmother, who she referred to as her “soulmate,” and she added that Bob Saget was a “mentor.”

“It’s been really hard to process,” she said.