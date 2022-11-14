Tiffany Haddish Addresses ‘Haters’ On Instagram

Tiffany Haddish has had enough of the negativity. On Friday (November 11th), the Girls Trip actress took to Instagram to address her “haters” directly.

“How I be looking at y’all comments. I pray for all of y’all to be happy especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about. #Iseeyou #shestillready #someofyallareconfused,” she captioned photos of herself in a red dress, looking away from the camera.

In a follow-up post, the Night School actress wrote, “This is me happy to see how my God works. Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God.”

In true comedic fashion, she added, “Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen.”