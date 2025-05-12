‘Thunderbolts’ Stays No. 1 With $33 Million, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Stays Strong

Marvel’s Thunderbolts topped the box office with $33.1 million in its second weekend, reaching a total of $128.5 million in North America and $272 million globally. Sinners held the second spot, grossing $21.1 million domestically and $68 million internationally, totaling $283 million. A Minecraft Movie remained in third place with $8 million, accumulating $409 million in North America and $909 million globally. It could be the first billion-dollar release of the year if it maintains momentum during the busy summer season. The Accountant 2 stayed in fourth, earning $6.09 million, and Clown In A Cornfield barely entered the top five with $3.8 million in sales. (Variety)