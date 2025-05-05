‘Thunderbolts*’ Kicks Off Summer Movie Season With $76 Million Debut

Marvel’s Thunderbolts kicked off the summer movie season with a $76 million domestic debut, slightly below the usual $100 million for Marvel films due to its focus on lesser-known heroes. Director Ryan Coogler’s Sinners secured second place with $33 million in its third weekend and impressive audience retention. The R-rated vampire thriller’s earnings stand at $236 million globally, led by robust domestic ticket sales. A Minecraft Movie held the third spot with $13.5 million in its fifth weekend, while Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 and the horror film Until Dawn followed with $9.45 million and $3.8 million, respectively. (Variety)