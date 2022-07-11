‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Brings The Hammer Down At The Box Office

Thor: Love and Thunder had a strong opening at the box office, bringing in $143 million. Deadline reports that the movie is now Marvel’s 12th-best opening, behind Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2 at $146.5 million. This weekend also marked the best debut for the Thor franchise overall.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 8th) through Sunday (July 10th):

1. Thor: Love and Thunder, $143 million

2. Minions: Rise of Gru, $45.55 million

3. Top Gun: Maverick, $15.5 million

4. Elvis, $11 million

5. Jurassic World: Dominion, $8.4 million

6. The Black Phone, $7.66 million

7. Lightyear, $2.9 million

8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, $340,000

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $262,000

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $241,100