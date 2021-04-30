Thomas Middleditch To Pay Ex-Wife $2.6 Million In Divorce Settlement

Thomas Middleditch will pay ex-wife Mollie Gates $2.625 million to settle their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by E!, the Silicon Valley alum will make payments to his former partner through December 2022.The judgment states that the couple finalized their divorce on April 8th, following Gates's filing to end the marriage in May 2020.

The B Positive star’s 2019 interview with Playboy was cited in the settlement payment section of the court docs as one of the "claims that either Party has against the other."

During that sit-down, Middleditch told the magazine that swinging saved their marriage and added, "We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it's better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows."