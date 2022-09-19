‘The Woman King’ Dominates The Domestic Box Office

The Woman King took the domestic box office by storm this weekend, bringing in $19 million. Deadline reports that this number is higher than expected and that people are raving about the epic film, led by Viola Davis. The Woman King has received an A+ CinemaScore and a 95% positive score on Comscore/Screen.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 16th) through Sunday (September 18th):

1. The Woman King, $19 million

2. Barbarian, $6.3 million

3. Pearl, $3.124 million

4. See How They Run, $3.1 million

5. Bullet Train, $2.5 million

6. Top Gun: Maverick, $2.18 million

7. DC League of Super-Pets, $2.175 million

8. The Invitation, $1.7 million

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $1.32 million

10. Moonage Dream, $1.22 million