‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White To Compete On CBS’ ‘Survivor 50’

Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus, is among the 24 returning players competing on Survivor’s milestone 50th season. White previously appeared on the show in 2018 during season 37, “David vs. Goliath,” finishing as the runner-up. Despite his fame and success, White has maintained an “obsession” with reality TV, including Survivor. Host Jeff Probst expressed skepticism about White’s return, noting his close relationship with the show, but White remained determined to compete again. Other notable returning players include Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Colby Donaldson, Stephenie Lagrossa Kendrick, and Aubry Bracco. (THR)