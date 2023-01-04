‘The View’ Honors Barbara Walters With Special Episode

Barbara Walters was deemed “the woman who changed the way the world watches daytime TV” on Tuesday’s (January 3rd) episode of The View. The show began with a montage dedicated to the iconic journalist, who died on Friday (December 30th) at the age of 93.

Remembering Walters, co-host Joy Behar said, “She very much defied sexism and defied ageism. She went right into the jaws of the lion … She started The View when she was 68 years old — very few people start a brand new career at 68.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed. “The industry had to respect her,” she said. “She did not allow them not to respect her.”

Later in the program, former co-hosts Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, and Star Jones all paid tribute to Walters as well. Jones recalled the lavish events they attended together in the past, calling Walters “the best gossiper.”

“The best seat in the house at any social event was next to Barbara Walters. She could tell you everything about everybody in the room,” Jones said.