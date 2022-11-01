‘The View’ Dresses Child As ‘The Oscars Slap’ For Halloween

There were a lot of great costumes on Monday’s (October 31st) episode of The View, but one costume in particular is being called into question. In a segment hosted by wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, kids wore costumes inspired by the show’s “Hot Topics.”

People took to social media in droves to comment on a costume called “The Oscars Slap,” in which a child was dressed in a gold outfit to resemble an Oscars statue—with a red handprint on their face.

As the child was onstage presenting the costume, Kaufman told viewers, “We do not want to endorse violence of any kind but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest topics of this year.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Not a fan of that Oscar slap costume,” while another tweeted, “Bad taste on the Oscar slap.”

A third person commented, “Difficult to keep up with everything but the red handprint on one’s face is the symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Too bad no one was able to flag this costume idea in advance.”