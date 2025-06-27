‘The Social Network’ Sequel In The Works, Directed By Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin is revisiting the story of Facebook with a planned sequel to his acclaimed 2010 film The Social Network. The acclaimed screenwriter has finished a new screenplay and is also set to direct the follow-up at Sony Pictures. The sequel will be based on “The Facebook Files,” a series of Wall Street Journal articles that further exposed the inner workings of the social media giant. While the original film chronicled the creation and early days of Facebook, this next installment will explore the platform’s more recent history and controversies. Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the initial film, but casting for the sequel has not yet been announced. Sorkin, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the first movie, has long expressed interest in revisiting the Facebook story. (Variety)