The Situation Welcomes Second Child

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino announced the arrival of their second child on Wednesday (January 25th).

The Situation shared the news on Instagram writing, “We got an amazing Situation🥺!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4.”

According to the Jersey Shore star’s post, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino was born Tuesday (January 24th) at 8:22am. It was accompanied by exclusive photos taken for People Magazine.