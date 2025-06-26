‘The Simpsons’ Season 36 Finale Features ‘Death’ Of Core Family Member

The latest episode of The Simpsons left fans shocked as it portrays the aftermath of the death of Marge Simpson, the matriarch of the core family. Set in the future, the episode titled “Estranger Things” shows Bart and Lisa dealing with Marge’s passing and receiving a letter from her instructing them to care for Homer. While the show has killed off characters in the past, this departure from the norm has stirred debate among fans, who question whether future flash-forward episodes are really canon. Despite the uncertainty, viewers anticipate Marge’s return in upcoming seasons, as the long-running series has been renewed until its 40th season in 2028-2029. (Ign)