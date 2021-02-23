'The Simpsons' Replaces Harry Shearer With Black Actor

The white voice-actor Harry Shearer, who played Dr. Hibbert on The Simpsons, has been replaced by the Black acting vet Kevin Michael Richardson.

Shearer has voiced Dr. Hibbert for more than 30 years. He will continue to voice Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner and Mr. Burns.

This comes after several white actors have stepped down from voicing Black characters, including Family Guy veteran Mike Henry, Central Park‘s Kristen Bell and Big Mouth‘s Jenny Slate.