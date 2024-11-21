The Simpsons’ Pamela Hayden, The Voice Of Milhouse, Retires From Show After 35 Years

After 35 years, voice actress Pamela Hayden is retiring from The Simpsons, where she’s known for iconic characters like Milhouse Van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, and Sarah Wiggum. “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? ……Not easily,” Hayden said in a statement. “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.” The episode Treehouse Of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes on November 24 will mark her final performance. Executive producers and series creator lauded her contribution and talent, acknowledging her lasting impact. (People)