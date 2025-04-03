‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘American Dad’ All Get Four-Season Renewals

Fox has locked in massive four-season renewals for animated hits The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad. The unprecedented renewals ensure The Simpsons will reach seasons 37-40, Family Guy seasons 24-27, Bob’s Burgers seasons 16-19, and American Dad seasons 20-23. This move solidifies Fox’s stronghold in broadcast animation through the 2028-2029 season. American Dad will also return to Fox after airing on TBS since 2014, with reruns airing on various networks until 2030. These shows, with over 2000 episodes, continue to dominate the streaming landscape on Disney+ and Hulu, cementing their status as animated juggernauts. (Source)