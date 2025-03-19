‘The Simpsons’ 24-7 Stream Of All 35 Seasons Launches on Disney+

Disney+ has launched a dedicated stream featuring all 35 completed seasons of The Simpsons, providing fans with continuous access to the iconic animated series that has become ingrained in American culture since its debut in 1991. (The 36th season is currently airing.) With all 767 episodes running in chronological order, totaling nearly 300 hours, viewers can enjoy a non-stop marathon of the beloved show. “All day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate The Simpsons binge will be there,” said showrunner Matt Selman in a statement. Of course, the full series is also available on Disney+, where it’s one of the top draws of the streaming service. (THR)