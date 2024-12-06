‘The Rookie’ Spinoff In Early Development At ABC

ABC is developing a new spinoff of The Rookie from creator Alexi Hawley, featuring a “male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act” in Washington state. Hawley will write and executive produce the show, along with The Rookie star Nathan Fillion. This follows the continued success of The Rookie, which will enter its seventh season on ABC in January. The consistently highly-rated show previously had short-lived spinoff called The Rookie: Feds, which starred Niecy Nash Betts and aired for just one season in 2022. (Variety)