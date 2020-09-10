The Real Reason KUWTK Is Ending

Although there are several rumors floating around, the real reason Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending is because the Kardashians want to extend the family empire. Rumor has it that the family decided to pull the plug on the show after Kris allegedly sought $40 million to lock down a few more years. According to TMZ, sources close the family say that the Kardashians feel like they are able to promote their brands on socia media and they don’t need television anymore.

The ratings also played into their decision as well. The numbers were down but they chalked it up to people watching in different ways, including streaming.

Sources say that not one person or incident specifically ended the show. Meanwhile, sources say that the family is planning to stay off camera for a while and enjoy their lives, while reassessing what’s next for them.