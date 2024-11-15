‘The Onion’ Buys Alex Jones’ Infowars In Bankruptcy Auction

The satirical news site The Onion has purchased Alex Jones’ Infowars in a bankruptcy auction. The move was supported by the Sandy Hook families who had sued Jones, as they agreed to forgo part of their recovery to boost The Onion’s bid and prevent alt-right allies of Jones from taking over the operation. The Onion plans to relaunch Infowars in 2025 as a parody of itself, focusing on satirizing conspiracy theorists like Jones. Everytown For Gun Safety has secured a multiyear deal as the exclusive advertiser during the relaunch period. Jones reacted in a video yesterday, insisting: “This is the tyranny of the New World Order, desperate to silence the American people.” (Daily Beast)